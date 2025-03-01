.

Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's REMINDED

03-01-2025
Indie pop star Sawyer Utah just released their brand new "WHEREVER U ARE" EP and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "REMINDED". Here is the story:

Creating "REMINDED" was one of the more unique experiences I've had in the studio. I went to my bro Jake's (Laiko) studio in Brooklyn and he had a whole setup of instruments - and especially live drums.

Whenever I see drums setup in the studio I'm like "yuh this is gonna be a good day." I went over and started playing the lead drum part that carries on for most of the song, and we ended up laying down all the instrumental tracks around it. I ended up freestyling a good chunk of the verses/choruses back at the mic.

Everything that day happened so fast that in a few hours I was walking to the subway heading home, blasting it in my headphones like, "I kinda love this one".

The lyrics dive into how when we are young, our future lover is somewhere out in the world - and it's crazy to think how much time you'll end up spending with that person in your life. But often you both spend so much time alone when you're young, wondering where they are!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and check out the full EP here

