Tarja Announces Circus Life Package With 'Shadow Play (Live in Bucharest)' Video

Tarja has shared a video for "Shadow Play (Live in Bucharest)" to announce the forthcoming standalone release of "Circus Life", her retrospective live package showcasing her greatest hits that is set to be released on May 16th.

We were sent the following details: Recorded in January 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, the Circus Life show was one of a kind when Tarja performed in this very special "in the round" format. Two hours of powerful music featuring a setlist that spans Tarja's career, including all of her greatest hits such as "I Walk Alone," "Until My Last Breath," and "Innocence," as well as fan favorites like "Victim Of Ritual" and "Demons In You," showcasing her evolution as an artist.

Featuring 16 accomplished musicians, including her brother Toni and a diverse ensemble from various stages of her career, it was an extraordinary event. All songs were provided with new arrangements just for this concert, making the show a unique experience for the long-time Tarja fan, as well as the first-time listener.

Circus Life was recorded in one take, 100% live - no re-recordings, no overdubs, no special effects. Just pure, raw music.

Originally included as bonus content in the strictly limited and sold-out Mediabook and Box Set of Tarja's 2022 Best Of: Living The Dream - the Circus Life concert is now made available as stand-alone Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak, featuring the 2-hour live show on audio and video, and as Ltd. Black 3LP Gatefold, including a LP-sized booklet and Blu-ray softcase.

FORMATS:

Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak

Ltd. 3LP Gatefold (black, 180g, incl. Photo-Booklet)

Blu-ray softcase

CIRCUS LIFE TRACK LISTING:

"Mystique Voyage"

"500 Letters"

"Naiad"

"Diva"

"You And I

"Love To Hate"

"Demons In You"

"Never Enough"

"Falling Awake"

"I Feel Immortal"

"I Walk Alone"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Tears In Rain"

"Dead Promises"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Shadow Play"

