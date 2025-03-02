Thousand Foot Krutch, Adelitas Way More Guest On Caleb Hyles New Album

Caleb Hyles has released his sophomore album, "The Darkness Before The Dawn", that features an impressive list of special guests stars from the Christian rock scene.

The special guests on "The Darkness Before The Dawn" include Ashes Remain, Adelitas Way, Lacey Sturm, Jonathan Young, and Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch.

Hyles had this to say, "This is an album for all those still in the darkness. Those shrouded in pain, fear, shame, confusion, struggle. We know that the dawn will come, but for now, let us not think about that. Let's face what's before us. Let's embrace the change. Let's face the fear. Let's fight. Let's carry on in the darkness before the dawn."

