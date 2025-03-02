KISS frontman Paul Stanley has pushed back on the criticism that the band received for not involving any past members of the group in their final concert at Madison Square Garden in late 2023.
The concert featured the final lineup of the band, founders Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with guitarist Tommy Thayer, and drummer Eric Singer. However, cofounders Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, or other former members like Bruce Kulick, Vinnie Vincent, or the late Eric Carr or Mark St. John, were not thanked or mentioned directly during the show.
Stanley was asked why the surviving past members were not part of the show during an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast. He explained, "To be somewhat diplomatic, there were people who made unrealistic demands of what they requiredt.
"And it's not about that. It wasn't, for example, a celebration of the beginning of the band; it was a celebration of 50 years of a band, as opposed to a tribute to the start."
He expanded on the tribute thought, . "What are we gonna have, videos up on the screen or draped photos? The fact that we were there, we were there because of everybody who participated, some more than others, but the tribute to everyone is us existing."
KISS Celebrating 'Strutter' 50th Anniversary With Real Gold Records
Russ Ballard Revisits KISS and Argent Hit 'God Gave Rock N' Roll To You'
KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist
Micki Free & Heather Roberts Announce Las Vegas Fundraiser At KISS World Mini Golf
New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show- Badfinger's Joey Molland Dead At 77- more
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more
Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
elbow Announce First US Tour Since 2020
Jizzy Pearl's Love Hate Get Animated For 'You're Gonna Burn' Video
Liveforms: An Evening With Haken Set For Release
Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video
Thousand Foot Krutch, Adelitas Way More Guest On Caleb Hyles New Album
Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77
Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show