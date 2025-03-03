Dictators' Keith Roth Goes 'Superfly' With New Video

Dictators singer/guitarist and radio personality Keith Roth is giving fans a taste of his forthcoming album "Law Of Diminished Returns", with his new retro single "Superfly" and accompanying music video, ahead of the album's release on March 21st.

Chipster sent over these details: A veteran musician and song writer for more than 30 years, Keith Roth has recorded on over 50 records as well as producing, performing, touring and writing with many music icons. Since 2003, Keith Roth is currently the host of Ozzy's Boneyard Ch 38, Hair Nation Ch 39 and producing David Johansen's Mansion of Fun for over 20 years. If that was not enough, he is the current lead singer and guitarist with The Dictators and Frankenstein 3000.

Roth is set to release his first ever solo album The Law Of Diminished Returns on March 21st through Deko Entertainment. The first single from the album "I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today!" was released on December 6th and immediately caught the attention of rock fans and critics alike. Now he is breaking out the bell bottoms and going full on retro with a cover of the Curtis Mayfield song "Superfly". As Roth explains, "Superfly is a tune that conjures up so many childhood memories, my brother played the soundtrack on a loop in our apartment in coop city, The Great Curtis Mayfield!!! I started messing around with it while recording the Laws record, when Bob Pantella laid down the groove with the heavier guitars, we nailed it. I said this has to be on this record. It fits perfectly in so many ways!!"

The Law Of Diminished Returns contains and elegant mix of 11 songs covering many feels and grooves and features guest appearances by former Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard, Monster Magnet drummer Bob Pantella, Angel guitarist Punky Meadows, and Dictators/Manowar guitarist Ross the Boss. It is available on CD and Limited-Edition Blue Vinyl.

