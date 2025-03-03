Eagles Icon Don Felder Inks With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album

Legendary former Eagles guitarist and songwriter Don Felder has announced that he has inked a deal for his forthcoming solo album later this year with Frontiers Music Srl.

The news comes as Felder prepares to hit the road with summer with fellow rock music legends Styx and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin for the Brotherhood of Rock Tour.

Felder had this to say, "So thrilled to be joining the Frontiers family and to finally share this new record with the world! This music means everything to me, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it".

Charlie Brusco, Red Light Management, shared, "Great to have our legendary client Don Felder partnering with Serafino, Tom and the entire Frontiers organization."

Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, added:"Brilliant songwriting, guitar mastery, and sweet vocals. DON FELDER is truly rock royalty, and he has reached new heights on his new upcoming record. We are confident fans will love the music, especially as DON cranks it up coast to coast during the 'Brotherhood Of Rock' tour this year with Styx and Kevin Cronin."

