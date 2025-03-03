Eagles Icon Don Felder Inks With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album

Legendary former Eagles guitarist and songwriter Don Felder has announced that he has inked a deal for his forthcoming solo album later this year with Frontiers Music Srl.
The news comes as Felder prepares to hit the road with summer with fellow rock music legends Styx and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin for the Brotherhood of Rock Tour.
Felder had this to say, "So thrilled to be joining the Frontiers family and to finally share this new record with the world! This music means everything to me, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it".
Charlie Brusco, Red Light Management, shared, "Great to have our legendary client Don Felder partnering with Serafino, Tom and the entire Frontiers organization."
Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, added:"Brilliant songwriting, guitar mastery, and sweet vocals. DON FELDER is truly rock royalty, and he has reached new heights on his new upcoming record. We are confident fans will love the music, especially as DON cranks it up coast to coast during the 'Brotherhood Of Rock' tour this year with Styx and Kevin Cronin."
Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse
Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour
Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour
Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder - 2023 In Review
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show- Badfinger's Joey Molland Dead At 77- more
Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour
The Offspring Announce North American Tour
Eagles Icon Don Felder Inks With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album
The Voidz Deliver New Track 'Blue Demon'
Dengue Fever To Rock Thailand For First Time
Watch Inglorious 'Testify' With New Video
Frank Turner Celebrates 3000th Show By Announcing More American Dates
Dictators' Keith Roth Goes 'Superfly' With New Video