Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced that he will be launching a mini-tour that will hit select U.S. cities this fall in support of his new studio album "Meanwhile".

We were sent these details: The tour begins in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena on September 8th and will continue for five additional dates making stopping at Cleveland's Rocket Arena, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, Boston's TD Garden, New York's Madison Square Garden and Uncasville's Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with local presale on Thursday, March 6th at 10 am local, followed by general on sale on Friday, March 7th at 10 am local.

Clapton's band for the U.S. tour will be Nathan East (bass / vocals), Edward 'Sonny' Emory III (drums), Doyle Bramhall II (Guitar), Tim Carmon (Hammond / keyboards), Chris Stainton (keyboard) Sharon White (backing vocals) and Katie Kissoon (backing vocals).

Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - Monday, September 8, 2025

Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena - Thursday, September 11, 2025

Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - Saturday, September 13, 2025

Boston, MA - TD Garden - Tuesday, September 16, 2025

New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - Friday, September 19, 2025

Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - Saturday, September 20, 2025

