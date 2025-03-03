Spiritbox fans were surprised earlier today when a brand new song from the group, "Crystal Roses", appeared on streaming services, but it appears that the released was premature.
"Crystal Roses" marked the fourth track revealed from the band's forthcoming album, "Tsunami Sea," which arrives on Friday (March 7th), following the singles "Soft Spine," "Perfect Soul" and "No Loss, No Love".
Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante took to X earlier today to explain what occurred. She tweeted, "I don't normally like to air our behind the scenes things like this, but we did not approve putting out another single today.
"None of us were aware this was happening. I am extremely disappointed and only found out about it late last night, by chance. Trying to take it down ASAP."
At press time it appears that they were successful in removing the track from the leading streaming services.
Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video
Spiritbox Announce Tsunami Sea North American Tour
Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video
Spiritbox Score Second Grammy Nomination
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show- Badfinger's Joey Molland Dead At 77- more
Blake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour - Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Headed To Radio- 2025 Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Score A Hit With 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour
The Offspring Announce North American Tour
Eagles Icon Don Felder Inks With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album
The Voidz Deliver New Track 'Blue Demon'
Dengue Fever To Rock Thailand For First Time
Watch Inglorious 'Testify' With New Video