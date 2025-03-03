New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake

Spiritbox fans were surprised earlier today when a brand new song from the group, "Crystal Roses", appeared on streaming services, but it appears that the released was premature.

"Crystal Roses" marked the fourth track revealed from the band's forthcoming album, "Tsunami Sea," which arrives on Friday (March 7th), following the singles "Soft Spine," "Perfect Soul" and "No Loss, No Love".

Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante took to X earlier today to explain what occurred. She tweeted, "I don't normally like to air our behind the scenes things like this, but we did not approve putting out another single today.

"None of us were aware this was happening. I am extremely disappointed and only found out about it late last night, by chance. Trying to take it down ASAP."

At press time it appears that they were successful in removing the track from the leading streaming services.

