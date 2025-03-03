Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Score A Hit With 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne have scored a new hit with the follow-up to their chart topping "Crack Cocaine", with their brand new orchestral version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

The new recording of the track, from the just released deluxe edition of Billy's "The Morrison Project", has entered Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 5, and claimed the No. 12 spot on Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

The song, which has an orchestral score was composed and arranged by Fred Coury, had previously charted on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, where it currently enjoys a No. 16 position.

Morrison said of the new recording of the song, "Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song. Gods Of Rock N Roll was written ten years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be - a huge emotive ballad.

"A huge portion of the song was completely re-recorded, the 61 piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra recorded the orchestral score composed by Fred Coury, and then the John Burroughs High School choir were added. Barry Pointer had the unenviable task of mixing 132 tracks and he did an incredible job. The end result is what happens when Ozzy Osbourne makes some suggestions, and Billy Morrison listens!"

The new version of the track features the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra, who joined Morrison on guitar, Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, and Steve Stevens on lead guitar.

Billy shared, "Having the opportunity to include everyone that was involved in the making of Gods of Rock 'n' Roll and shoot it all for the video at NRG Studios was a dream come true for me. It was an amazing vibe, Ivo the Director captured the intimacy, and the fun that we had, and I believe the video truly represents the spirit of the song that Ozzy and I wrote. It's wide reaching, cinematic and shows just how amazing Ozzy is to work with. I'm honored to be putting this out into the world."

Ozzy spoke to Kerrang! about the track for the video premiere and said, "Billy and I wrote Gods Of Rock N Roll Together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago.

"This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 F***ING YEARS for him to listen to me."

