Singled Out: Sean Chambers' Trouble & Whiskey (Live)

Sean Chambers just released his "Live From Daryl's House Club" album and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record and one of the tracks, he selected "Trouble & Whiskey". Here is the story:

The concept for this live album came about when I was speaking with Mike Carden who is my A&R person at the label I'm currently signed to, Quarto Valley Records. During our conversation he asked if I was ready to record another album. I mentioned that we were just getting ready to hit the road for a couple tours, this was last April & May of 2024. Also, the fact that once we got back it may take a while to piece together a lot of the ideas that the band and I had put together to complete songs for a full album. Mike proposed the possibility of doing a live album, being my last live one was back in 2011. I thought it was a brilliant idea.

We happened to be scheduled to play "Daryl's House Club" in Pawling, NY on May 2nd, 2024 and they are fully equipped to do live recordings, DVD's, videos etc.. So, I thought not only was a live album a good idea, Daryl's would be the perfect place to do it, and such a cool venue as well. One of the slow blues tracks that is a crowd favorite and seems to always go over well in our shows is the title cut from my 6th studio album, "Trouble & Whiskey".

This is also a fun song for the band and I to play. It was written by myself and good friend Jimmy Bennett.

After listening to the final cuts everyone involved seemed to be very pleased with "Trouble & Whiskey" so, needless to say, it made the album. It was somewhat difficult to pick 12 songs out of the 25 or so we had recorded, but again for blues fans and music fans alike, this song has always gone over well. I hope everyone enjoys this live CD as much as we enjoyed recording it!

Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

