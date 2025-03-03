The Voidz Deliver New Track 'Blue Demon'

The Voidz have released their brand new track, "Blue Demon" along with a lyric video. Their camp shared these details: "Blue Demon" is a sonic rebellion that fuses electric sonics, jagged guitar riffs, Julian's signature, eerie falsetto, and, as always, a propulsive drum rhythm.
The track pulses with a raw, otherworldly energy that's unmistakably The Voidz. Fresh off the critical success of their album Like All Before You, The Voidz are set to release a new EP this spring, further expanding their intricate lore and pulling listeners even deeper into their universe.
The band is returning to Europe this month for THREE nights of high-energy performances. They'll play LE CENTQUATRE in Paris on March 4th and 5th as part of the Les InRocks Festival, followed by a show at London's Troxy Theatre on March 8th.
The band will then return to the states for their first ever performance for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 12.
Live Dates:
March 4 & 5, 2025 - Paris, France- The Centquatre (Les InRocks Festival)
March 8, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - The Troxy
August 2025 - Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock Festival
