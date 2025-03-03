Watch Inglorious 'Testify' With New Video

British hard rockers Inglorious have shared a brand new single that entitled "Testify," and is out now via Frontiers Music Srl. They have also revealed a music video to accompany the track.

Lead singer Nathan James had this to say, "'Testify' is one of those songs that, when Colin played me his original demo, I started humming a chorus straight away.

"It starts with Colin's awesome bass sound that the fans will notice from the early Inglorious albums. It was a lot of fun to record and is a great introduction to the talents of Richard Shaw (guitar) and Henry Rogers (drums)".

Freeman Promotions shared these details: Inglorious returns with frontman Nathan James and original bassist Colin Parkinson. Nathan James, who founded the band in 2014, has been singing professionally for 20 years. He has performed/recorded with artists such as Ginger Baker, Uli Jon Roth, and The Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

More recently, he has appeared in Jeff Wayne's musical version of The War Of The Worlds, Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock Symphonic, 80's Classical, and Zeppelin Symphonic. Nathan also fronts Supergroup Iconic, under the Frontiers roster featuring Michael Sweet, Joel Hoekstra, Marco Mendoza, and Tommy Aldridge.

In 2022, after a lengthy UK tour, INGLORIOUS announced a hiatus. After seven years of non-stop touring with bands such as The Winery Dogs, Steel Panther, The Dead Daisies, Last In Line, as well as their own international tours and festival appearances, recording four original albums, a live album and a covers album, everyone felt it was the right time to take a break.

Nathan is now back, looking forward to unleashing his powerful voice, and he joined forces once again with original INGLORIOUS bass player and main co-writer Colin Parkinson, who co-wrote and released the first three albums with the band: 'Inglorious,' 'II' and 'Ride To Nowhere.'

Joining them is renowned guitarist Richard Shaw, best known for his work with English extreme metal band Cradle Of Filth, as well as NG26, Emperor Chung, and Plague Of Angels. Richard brings exceptional musicality and a fresh energy to the band's sound.

On drums, longtime friend of Nathan, Henry Rogers, completes the line up. A celebrated musician, Henry has played with Touchstone, Mostly Autumn, Mia Klose, and Mark Kelly's Marathon and has earned accolades such as "Drummer Of The Year" in Classic Rock Prog Magazine and Rhythm Magazine's list of influential progressive drummers.

