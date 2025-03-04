An Evening With Heart Tour To Feature Two Sets From Iconic Group

Rock legends Heart have announced that they will be launching a special "An Evening With Heart" Tour this spring that will feature the band performing two sets.
They will be kicking things off in Atlantic City, NJ on May 31st at the Hard Rock - Mark G Etess Arena and will wrap up the trek on June 28th in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live.
The group shared via social media, "We are thrilled to announce An Evening With Heart - a special tour coming to a city near you this year with two sets each night!
"Presale begins tomorrow at 10:00 AM with password DREAMS. General on sale is this Friday, March 7th at 10:00 AM."
5/31 Atlantic City, NJ
06/01 Vienna, VA
06/03 Lexington, KY
06/04 Detroit, MI
06/06 Highland Park, IL
06/07 Hinckley, MN
06/10 Evansville, IN
06/12 St. Louis, MO
06/14 Grand Prairie, TX
06/15 Cedar Park, TX
06/17 Sugar Land, TX
06/18 Baton Rouge, LA
06/20 Birmingham, AL
06/22 North Charleston, SC
06/24 Jacksonville, FL
06/25 Estero, FL
06/27 Orlando, FL
06/28 Hollywood, FL
