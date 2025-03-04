.

Envy of None Appearing On TalkShopLive This Wednesday

03-04-2025
Envy of None have announced that they will be interviewed by Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive this Wednesday, March 5th, at 3:30pm EST to discuss their brand new album "Stygian Wavz".

The special chat will feature all four members: Rush legend Alex Lifeson on guitar, Andy Curran on bass and programming, producer Alfio Annibalini on keyboards, and Maiah Wynne on vocals.

"It's a rare occasion when all 4 members of Envy of None get together in same place at the same time," says Curran. "Looking forward to sharing some stories on the making of our new record with everyone!"

"We are extraordinarily excited to partner with Envy of None as we celebrate the coming together of the band and their phenomenal, forthcoming album, Stygian Waves," added Harkins, host of the Rock and Roll Channel on TalkShopLive. Tune in here.

