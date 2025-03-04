Envy of None Appearing On TalkShopLive This Wednesday

Envy of None have announced that they will be interviewed by Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive this Wednesday, March 5th, at 3:30pm EST to discuss their brand new album "Stygian Wavz".
The special chat will feature all four members: Rush legend Alex Lifeson on guitar, Andy Curran on bass and programming, producer Alfio Annibalini on keyboards, and Maiah Wynne on vocals.
"It's a rare occasion when all 4 members of Envy of None get together in same place at the same time," says Curran. "Looking forward to sharing some stories on the making of our new record with everyone!"
"We are extraordinarily excited to partner with Envy of None as we celebrate the coming together of the band and their phenomenal, forthcoming album, Stygian Waves," added Harkins, host of the Rock and Roll Channel on TalkShopLive. Tune in here.
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Stygian Waves
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Announce New Album
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years- Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows- more
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years
Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows
Envy of None Appearing On TalkShopLive This Wednesday
KISS Stars Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick Among Guests At Micki Free's Charity Event
Singled Out: Frank Meyer's Blue Radio and Baby Dynamite
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Score A Hit With 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour