Minus the Bear Announce First Performance Since 2018

Minus the Bear have announced that they will be taking the stage together for their first performance since 2018 when they headline the Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas in October.
The appearance will feature the band playing their 2005 album "Menos El Oso' in full. Best Friends Forever will be taking place on October 10th through 12th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and will feature performances from Jawbreaker, Mineral's farewell show, Bear Vs. Shark, Texas Is The Reason, Cursive, Superchunk, Pedro the Lion and many more.
The band also revealed that they have signed on with a new full-service management agency, Do Better For Artists, with Jordyn Reese. Speaking on the partnership, Reese states "Minus The Bear has been a cult favorite and pioneering force in independent rock for over two decades, and it's an absolute honor to be part of this next chapter with them. Their ability to push creative boundaries while staying true to their artistry is exactly what Do Better For Artists stands for. This reunion isn't just about nostalgia-it's about reintroducing MTB's legacy to both longtime fans and a new generation. I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."
Minus the Bear's Dave Knudson said "Vision, enthusiasm and drive are the most important qualities you can find in a manager and Jordyn has been gifted all three in spades. While working together on my first solo LP I found her love of music and strategy intoxicating. Having a long history with MTB, she seemed like the perfect choice to bring ideas and energy to our reunion."
David Dickenson, founder of Suicide Squeeze Records which has been the home of the band for twenty years, says "I first discovered Jordyn and Do Better For Artists through her work on David Knudson's solo album, and I became an instant fan. Her passion and commitment are evident in everything she does, and I'm beyond excited to collaborate with her on Minus the Bear. I'm confident this partnership will open up new, exciting opportunities for the band."
