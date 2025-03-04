Motley Crue have announced that they have postponed their Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM after frontman Vince Neil's doctors advised him that he needed a medical procedure.
The nature of the procedure was not revealed by the band. As a result, the residency will now be taking place in September instead of the original planned run of March 28th through April 19th.
Vince had this to say, procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors. Said Neil: "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know ".
His bandmates, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5, added,"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime".
Tickets from the original Spring residency dates will remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates.
NEW DATES:
Friday, September 12th
Saturday, September 13th
Wednesday, September 17th
Friday, September 19th
Saturday, September 20th
Wednesday, September 24th
Friday, September 26th
Saturday, September 27th
Wednesday, October 1st
Friday, October 3rd
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontman Announce 2nd Show
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash
Motley Crue Arrived At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way (2024 In Review)
Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons- Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?- Bruce Dickinson North American Tour- more
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons
Minus the Bear Announce First Performance Since 2018
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?
An Evening With Heart Tour To Feature Two Sets From Iconic Group
Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire
Tesla Reveal Special Record Store Day Release Plans
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years