Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons

Motley Crue have announced that they have postponed their Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM after frontman Vince Neil's doctors advised him that he needed a medical procedure.

The nature of the procedure was not revealed by the band. As a result, the residency will now be taking place in September instead of the original planned run of March 28th through April 19th.

Vince had this to say, procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors. Said Neil: "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know ".

His bandmates, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5, added,"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime".

Tickets from the original Spring residency dates will remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates.

NEW DATES:

Friday, September 12th

Saturday, September 13th

Wednesday, September 17th

Friday, September 19th

Saturday, September 20th

Wednesday, September 24th

Friday, September 26th

Saturday, September 27th

Wednesday, October 1st

Friday, October 3rd

Related Stories

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontman Announce 2nd Show

Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash

Motley Crue Arrived At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)

News > Motley Crue