Singled Out: Frank Meyer's Blue Radio and Baby Dynamite

Frank Meyer (Streetwalkin' Cheetahs and many more) is gearing up to release his new album "Living Between the Lines" on March 11th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks, and he instead told us about two! "Blue Radio" and "Baby Dynamite". Here is the story:

"Blue Radio" was inspired by my daughter Bella. She's 21 and in college now, but back when she was around 14 years old we lived in Long Beach and used to go to this restaurant down the street from our apartment. We'd hang at the counter and chat with the staff. She'd eat her pancakes and drink her juice, and I'd have my burger and a white wine sangria (theirs were delicious!). Bella was great at chatting with adults, the staff, people who'd sit next to us, or whomever. Eventually she started hanging back in the kitchen with the chef and line-cooks and they started giving her pointers. She was a natural and soon developed a passion for food and cooking. Soon they hired her to work at events as a host and server...at 14 years old!!!! She was such a little badass, such a firecracker!

So I got inspired and wrote "Baby Dynamite" about this fiery young lady who was gonna take over the world! The opening line "Red raspberries taste so divine, a slice of happiness right from the vine," is me sitting there drinking sangria as a marvel at my kid. "Ain't gonna lose, and your front page news. And when you choose, you'll set the town alight." That's all about her growing up and taking on the world.

For the music video, I wasn't sure if the proud dad vibe was gonna work, so I came up with something a little more edgy. The lead is a gal who looks alot like Ripley in the movie Aliens and is just trying to get across town to buy a bottle of wine. She is relentlessly hit on by creepy guys and eventually gets fed up and takes a blowtorch to them all! She literally sets toxic masculinity on fire! It's fun, funny, and violent. My daughter Bella would approve!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

