Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows

Slayer are indeed back and have just announced two big headline shows in the UK surrounding their appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, the Back To The Beginning event that will feature the reunion of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

They have revealed that they will now being doing special headline shows in Cardiff and London that will feature support from special guests Amon Amarth

, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker.

Cardiff will be taking place on July 3rd at Blackweir Fields and the London show will be happening at Finsbury Park on July 6th. Ozzy and Black Sabbath's special hometown final concert will rock Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5th.

According to the announcement, the "Back to the Beginning" concert will mark only the third time Slayer has shared a stage with Black Sabbath, following Ozzfest in 1998 and in 2004.

"I am a Sabbath fan, and doing this show is an honor," said Slayer's Tom Araya. "I was hanging out with my brother and his friends during my junior year in high school, and we would play Sabbath all the time, so I am a big fan. Black Sabbath were the originators, people call them 'the godfathers of metal music.' I think it's going to be an amazing experience, from the beginning to the end. I'm really, really honored to be a part of this, it's going to be great."

"I remember when we played with Black Sabbath at Ozzfest in 2004," added Kerry King. "It was when Rob Halford came back to Judas Priest and we were third on the bill. You couldn't give me a better bill, I'll never forget that. As it stands now, Slayer plays a handful of gigs a year. But that's how important this Sabbath date is, and it's great we will get to play a longer set for our fans in Cardiff and London on this visit too. Being on the Sabbath bill means the world to me, because these are my uber-heroes. And to know that their camp thinks enough of us to offer us a spot is flattering and humbling."

The confirmed Slayer 2025 concert dates are as follows:

JULY

3 Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Wales, UK

Line-Up: Slayer, with Special Guests Amon Amarth

, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker

5 Villa Park, Birmingham, UK • Back to the Beginning w/ Black Sabbath

6 Finsbury Park, London

Line Up: Slayer, with Special Guests Amon Amarth

, Anthrax, Mastodon, Anthrax, and Neckbreakker

11 Quebec Festival d'ete de Quebec City, Quebec

Direct Support: Mastodon

SEPTEMBER

18 Louder Than Life @ Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

