ABOVE GROUND 4 2025 Benefit Concert Rescheduled

The 2025 "ABOVE GROUND 4" benefit concert, originally set for this past January, has now been rescheduled for Sunday, October 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA. The fourth iteration of the event will again raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
The ABOVE GROUND team made the decision to postpone the event during the horrific wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles earlier this year. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored and ones for the new show are on sale now.
ABOVE GROUND 4 will highlight the groundbreaking self-titled debuts by the New York Dolls (1973) and The Cars (1978) and the line-up for ABOVE GROUND 2025 will be announced in the coming months. This year's event will be even more poignant given the recent untimely passing of The Dolls' David Johansen.
"Above Ground has become a powerful night of connection for our music community, and each year, the impact grows," says Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "This concert celebrates music that inspires us and the resilience of those facing personal challenges. It's a night of understanding and hope."
