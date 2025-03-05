Blink-182, Korn, Deftones Lead Aftershock Lineup

Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the lineup for this year's Aftershock festival that will be taking place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 2nd through 5th. Here are the official details:

The four-day event will feature 115+ bands on 4 stages, with a lineup of icons and emerging stars, topped by: Thursday: Blink-182, Good Charlotte, All Time Low - Friday: Deftones, A Perfect Circle, TURNSTILE - Saturday: Korn, Bad Omens, Gojira - Sunday: Bring Me The Horizon, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson.

"Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We've got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Year after year, we've broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don't want to miss it. I hope to see you there."

"We can't wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall," said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. "What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we're excited that our city can be a part of it all."

The overall music lineup for Aftershock 2025 is as follows: Blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Good Charlotte, TURNSTILE, Gojira, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Lamb of God, Mudvayne, All Time Low, The All-American Rejects, Motionless in White, Acid Bath, Bruce Dickinson, Chevelle, Slaughter To Prevail, Dream Theater, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Trivium, Hollywood Undead, In This Moment, Chiodos, Black Veil Brides, Kerry King, Mom Jeans, Powerwolf, Alkaline Trio, Dayseeker, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Cavalera, Machine Head, Power Trip, Basement, Chimaira, Testament, Story of the Year, Sunami, State Champs, Bowling For Soup, Hoobastank, Hinder, Crossfade, Static-X, August Burns Red, Hatebreed, Imminence, Exodus, GWAR, Bilmuri, Carcass, Alestorm, DragonForce, Death Angel, All Shall Perish, Get Scared, Kittie, Pop Evil, Rev Theory, Of Mice & Men, Failure, A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta, and Revel Ian, DevilDriver, 3 Inches of Blood, Yngwie Malmsteen, Memphis May Fire, Dying Fetus, Northlane, The Plot In You, Glare, Fear Factory, Spineshank, DOPE, Hot Milk, High On Fire, Demon Hunter, Seven Hours After Violet, Nails, Speed, Trash Talk, Scowl, Violent Vira, Snot, Cattle Decapitation, Lacuna Coil, Gloryhammer, LANDMVRKS, Saliva, Sleep Theory, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Sick Puppies, Winds of Plague, Spite, Thrown, Xibalba, Six Feet Under, Prong, 12 Stones, Dying Wish, Quannnic, The Ataris, Nonpoint, Born of Osiris, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Dry Kill Logic, Forbidden, SPY, Left To Suffer, Thornhill, Five Headed Cobra, Return To Dust, and Snuffed On Sight

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Aftershock 2025 will include:

3 Inches of Blood (Rare reunion show)

12 Stones (Reunion)

A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta, and Revel Ian

Acid Bath (Reunion)

All Shall Perish (Rare show / home area)

Cattle Decapitation (Home state)

Cavalera (Playing the brothers' iconic Sepultura record, Chaos A.D., in full in a very rare, special performance)

Chimaira (First West Coast show in 11 Years)

Chiodos (Reunion)

Crossfade (Reunion)

Death Angel (Home area)

Deftones (Hometown show)

Demon Hunter (Rare show)

DevilDriver (Home state)

Dream Theater (40th anniversary)

Exodus ("40 Years of Blood" celebrating 40th anniversary of their Bonded By Blood album / home area)

Fear Factory (Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Demanufacture / home state)

Forbidden (Reunion / hometown area)

Get Scared (Reunion)

Good Charlotte (West Coast Festival Exclusive)

GWAR (40th anniversary)

High On Fire (Home area)

In This Moment (Home state)

Machine Head (Home area)

Mom Jeans (Hometown)

Nails (Home state)

Power Trip (First reunion show in the Bay Area)

Rev Theory (A DWP exclusive: The original lineup reunites for one of the band's first shows since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Truth Is Currency)

Snot (Reunion / home state)

Snuffed On Sight (Home area)

Spineshank (Reunion / home state)

Spite (Home area)

Spy (Home area)

Static-X (Home state)

Sunami (Home area)

The Dillinger Escape Plan (West Coast Reunion Show)

Trash Talk (20th anniversary)

Trivium (Celebrating 20th anniversary of Ascendency with full album play)

Winds of Plague (Reunion / home state)

Xibalba (Rare show / home state)

