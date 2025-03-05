Don Felder 'Free At Last' With New Single and Album

Legendary former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has shared a lyric video for his brand new single "Free At Last", which comes from his forthcoming album "The Vault - Fifty Years Of Music".

Felder said of the new track, "This song is a heartfelt tribute to the freedom that awaits us beyond this life. It's about shedding the burdens of this world and finding peace in the promise that, one day, we will all be 'Free At Last.'"

The new studio album will be released on May 23rd by Frontiers Music Srl under the recently announced deal with Felder who is preparing to hit the road this summer with Styx and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon for the Brotherhood of Rock Tour.

We were sent these details about the new album: 'The Vault (Fifty Years of Music),' marks a unique milestone in his storied career, offering a stunning collection of newly recorded versions of songs originally demoed over a span of five decades.

From the album opener, "Move On," a song from 1974, to "I Like the Things You Do," written in 2023, 'The Vault' offers a comprehensive look at Felder's rich musical history. The album's title reflects this expansive journey through time, blending timeless rock anthems with heartfelt ballads in a way that only Felder can.

What sets 'The Vault' apart is the incredible roster of musical giants that have come together to lend their talents to the project. Felder is joined by true rock royalties including David Paich, Steve Lukather, Joseph "Joe" Williams, and Greg Phillinganes of Toto, renowned drummers such as Greg Bissonette, Brian Tichy, Todd Sucherman, plus Timothy Drury, Nathan East, Nina Winter, and Lenny Castro, among others.

Their contributions bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the music, enhancing Felder's signature sound and bringing new life to these songs. In addition to the previously unreleased material, 'The Vault' also includes a newly re-recorded version of "Heavy Metal," Felder's classic hit from his 1983 debut album, 'Airborne,' and the soundtrack of the 1981 animated film of the same name.

With its perfect blend of high-energy rockers and introspective, emotional ballads, 'The Vault (Fifty Years of Music)' showcases DON FELDER's enduring legacy as one of rock's most influential and skilled guitarists.

Fans of Felder's remarkable career and music lovers alike will find 'The Vault' to be an essential addition to their collection. Prepare to experience the sound of a musical journey that spans half a century and don't miss Don Felder live in his up-and-coming tour with Styx and The Kevin Cronin Band, aptly named "The Brotherhood of Rock", starting on May 28th in Greenville, South Carolina.

