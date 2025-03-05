Fallujah Announce New Album With 'Kaleidoscopic Waves' Video

Fallujah have revealed a music video for their new track "Kaleidoscopic Waves", as a preview to their forthcoming album Xenotaph", that will arrive on June 13th.

Picking up where they left off with 2022's critically heralded Empyrean, the band expands the depth and breadth of their dexterous, aggressive sound while exploring extraterrestrial realms on an epic sci-fi journey through space and time.

Vocalist Kyle Schaefer had this to say about the new song, "We knew 'Kaleidoscopic Waves' would be the perfect track to usher in this new era of Fallujah. It unmistakably showcases the soaring atmospheres and remarkable technicality the band is already known for, but with a new level of melodic depth and an invigorating desire to push beyond the boundaries of our previous work. It's hard to fully encapsulate the vast scope of our new album with a single song, but 'Kaleidoscopic Waves' is a great place to start."

Kyle said of the album, "We are excited to finally reveal Fallujah's new album Xenotaph, marking the sixth chapter in our discography. This is our most ambitious record yet, and is certainly the band's most technical, dynamic and progressive material to date.

"The music carried out by these eight tracks is matched with an equally ambitious concept, a lyrical story that traverses unfolding layers of time and reality in an otherworldly, post-death realm of existence.

"Xenotaph is also our most collaborative album, with broad input from the current lineup leading us to expand the scope of our songwriting while simultaneously highlighting the true potential of everyone involved. We hope you'll join us in welcoming this bold new stage of the band's evolution."

