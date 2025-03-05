H.E.A.T Reveal 'Bad Time For Love' Video

H.E.A.T have shared a Patric Ullaeus directed video for their new single "Bad Time For Love", which comes from their forthcoming album "Welcome To The Future" that will arrrive on April 25th. Atom Splitter shared:
The new album Welcome to the Future is a dynamic, melodic, and powerfully anthemic ride - one that Powerplay Magazine hails as: "(...) not only H.E.A.T's best album to date but one to raise the bar for their peers. This album will certainly be recognised as an AOR classic and is sure to be a contender for album of the year."
Welcome to the Future is set for release via earMUSIC, and will be released in multiple formats: CD jewel case, black vinyl, limited-edition neon orange vinyl, and digital.
Fresh off the success of the first leg of their 2025 tour, which spanned the UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark, H.E.A.T are preparing to bring their stunning live performances to fans across the globe. Their upcoming tour dates include stops in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Spain, Bulgaria, and Germany.
