Our Marvelous Lives Release 'Five Amigo Lockdown'

Our Marvelous Lives have released their new album "Five Amigo Lockdown" both digitally and as a limited edition CD via deko entertainment.

Chipster sent over these details: Our Marvelous Lives is a five-piece, melodically polished, guitar-oriented, bass- and percussion-driven, life-changing experience. Our Marvelous Lives consists of Max Huber on guitar and vocals, Jim Shargay on bass, Mike Fury on keys, Marc Ziccardi on drums (also of The Ratchets), and Javier Pombo on guitar. Together, OML has honed a dynamic, high-energy sound that is both timeless and fresh, appealing to a broad audience of rock enthusiasts.

OML is influenced by many musical styles, playing across the rock and alternative singer- songwriter genres with a rock 'n' roll storytelling lyrical palette that layers guitar, drums, bass, and keys with vocal harmonies. Reflecting on this deep musical connection, Fury states, "OML is excited about the release of our 10th CD with seven new, powerful songs. Five Amigo Lockdown is all about five dudes who gather religiously in the bunker located on the quiet, desolate streets of Dover. OML is about sharing the marvelous gift of music with everyone involved in our marvelous lives. Musica Fabulosa!"

Our Marvelous Lives has earned a reputation as powerful live performers. This reputation has led to opportunities to share the stage with legendary acts such as Gene Loves Jezebel, Reverend Horton Heat, The Smithereens, Sponge, Supersuckers, LA Guns, Wall of Voodoo, The Ramones, Little Steven Van Zandt, Joan Jett, Lone Justice, and many more. Now, with the release of Five Amigo Lockdown, the band continues to push the boundaries of their sound. Ziccardi describes the new album as "a sonic journey through heart, grit, and melody-crafted with passion, played with soul, and ready to be heard. We can't wait for people to experience it." Huber echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the collective effort behind the project: "Five Amigo Lockdown is really a 'whole band' effort. Everyone put in a piece of their creativity and groove; everyone added a unique feel. Like Ambrosia, there are a lot of parts that went into this to make up a yummy sound-dessert!"

Get the CD here and stream here.

See them live with a special Record Release Party scheduled for April 27th in their hometown of Dover, NJ.

Saturday, March 29, The Boiler Room at Congress Hall, Cape May, NJ

Sunday, April 27, Factory Records, Dover, NJ

Five Amigo Lockdown Release Extravaganza

Saturday, May 3, Finnegan's Pub, Hoboken, NJ

Saturday, June 14, Artie's Bar and Grill, Frenchtown, NJ

Supporting Reverend Horton Heat

