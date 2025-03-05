Watch The Treatment's 'Let's Wake Up This Town (Acoustic Version)' Visualizer

The Treatment have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Let's Wake Up This Town (Acoustic Version)" as they hit the road with The Dead Daisies.
They said of the track, "We had great time recording this acoustic version of Let's Wake Up This Town, we hope you enjoy it. Don't forget we are on tour with the Dead Daisies throughout Europe so see you soon".
The European tour with the Dead Daisies is kicking off tonight in Brenda, Netherlands and will run until March 16th where it will be wrapping up in Berlin, Germany. Check out the video and see the dates below:
MAR 5 - Mezz - Breda, NL
MAR 7 - Les Docks - Lausanne, CH
MAR 8 - Phenomenon - Fontaneto D'Agogna, IT
MAR 9 - Hall - Padova, IT
MAR 11 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, DE
MAR 13 - La Rayonne - Lyon, FR
MAR 14 - Le Forum II - Vaureal, FR
MAR 16 - SO36 - Berlin, DE
