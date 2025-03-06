Alestorm To Deliver 'The Thunderfist Chronicles' In June

Alestorm have announced that they will be releasing their brand-new album, The Thunderfist Chronicles, on June 20, 2025. Napalm Records sent over the following details: The Scottish party pirates return with their eight album, containing eight new anthems packed with blistering riffs, wild shanty-driven riffs, and utterly ridiculous lyrics-taking the high seas of metal to new depths.

The Thunderfist Chronicles arrives as the successor to ALESTORM's epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which peaked at #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts, #7 on the German Album charts, and many more. After the release of last year's Voyage of the Dead Marauder EP and extensive touring, the band returns for more! With The Thunderfist Chronicles, ALESTORM proves once again why they are the undisputed rulers of the Seven Metal Seas. So, grab your nearest jug of rum-this is going to be loud, chaotic, and absolutely legendary!

Christopher Bowes on the new album: "This album is weird and full of difficult riffs that I already regret. There's a bunch of fun things to discover on the record though - we've got a cover of a song by our friends in Nekrogoblikon, a whole lot of other heavy stuff, plus the longest song I've ever written (over 17 minutes long) which features guest vocals from Patty Gurdy (everyone's favorite hurdy gurdy player) and Sir Russel Allen (Symphony X singer and my favorite vocalist of all time)."

The Thunderfist Chronicles track listing:

1. Hyperion Omniriff

2. Killed to Death by Piracy

3. Banana

4. Frozen Piss 2

5. The Storm

6. Mountains of the Deep

7. Goblins Ahoy!

8. Mega-Supreme Treasure of the Eternal Thunderfist

The Thunderfist Chronicles will be available in the following formats:

1 LP Gatefold Liquid (Poster, Lyric Sheet, Hand-numbered Certificate, Booklet 16p) - Napalm mailorder (RoW) exclusive - strictly limited

1 LP Gatefold Translucent Lime Green (Poster, Lyric Sheet) - Napalm mail order exclusive - strictly limited

1-LP Gatefold Splattered Orange/Black (Poster, Lyric Sheet, Booklet 16p) - Napalm mail order exclusive - strictly limited

1 LP Gatefold Black

2-CD Mediabook, 24p (Album + Live Album)

1-CD Mediabook, Digisleeve (Instrumental Album), 7" Single (2-Tracks) - (deluxe wooden box, flag) - Napalm mailorder exclusive - strictly limited

1-CD Jewel Case

