Edge Of Paradise Preview New Album With 'Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)' Video

Edge Of Paradise have unleashed a music video for their new single "Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)" as they prepare to release their new studio album "Prophesy" this Friday, March 7th.
Ludovico Technique's Ben V. guests on the track and frontwoman Margarita Monet had this to say, "This high-energy, explosive track embodies the ultimate showdown between the human mind and artificial intelligence.
"An intense battle for the soul, where the fight against digital manipulation becomes a quest for true connection and self-discovery amid the chaos of an increasingly controlled existence.
"We're heading towards a world where we could intertwine with artificial intelligence, redefine reality and possibly unlock limitless potential for ourselves-but what would be the price to pay?"
