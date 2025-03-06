Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'

Ghost frontman and mastermind Tobias Forge explained in a new interview why the band's just announced new album "Skeleta" will not be "Impera II", meaning not a continuation of the group's last studio album.

The new album is set to be released on April 25th and Forge spoke to Planet Rock about the effort. He said of the songwriting for the record, "During the writing of Skeleta, I felt - because the previous record, Impera, was quite heavily reflecting on society and external elements - not inspired at all to continue writing an Impera II.

"I had a feeling that's not what I want, that's not what I need, and that's not what people who are keen on hearing what I think need. I believe I've made a record that is more healing than an Impera II. I wanted to make a record that is about core human sentiments that will be there forever: love, hate, hope, regret, acceptance, self deceit. Simple subjects.

"For the last four records I've worked with creative collaborators. When I hear a song (in my head), I hear the entire song. I can never write a riff without hearing the drums, and what the bass is playing, and how it just sort of triggers full-on creativity. It's always been easier for me to just write everything."

Related Stories

Ghost Deliver 'Satanized' Video To Herald 'Skeleta' Album

Singled Out: Ghosts of Hope's Martyr

Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

Ghost Hounds Announce New Album With 'House A Home'

News > Ghost