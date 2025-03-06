Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will be headlining the Rock For People Festival this June.
The five-day event will be taking place on June 11th through 15th at Park 360 in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic and will feature an impressive lineup of acts for their 30th edition.
Other artists taking part includes Shinedown, AWOLNATION, Lorna Shore, Idles, The Ghost Inside, Skillet, In Flames, Jerry Cantrell, While She Sleeps, Biffy Clyro, Motionless In White, Rival Sons, The Warning and many more. See the full line-up and more details here
