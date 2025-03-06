Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery

Kansas took to social media to share the news that frontman Ronnie Platt is recovering after undergoing an outpatient surgery for his treatment of thyroid cancer on Tuesday (March 4th).

They shared the following message from Ronnie, "I am home! The doctor said my surgery couldn't have gone any better!!! I felt the power of everyone's prayers and positive energy! You all have helped me [through] this, how do I? or can I? ever thank all of you for that!!!????

"Day 1 of recovery here I am!!! I am looking forward to getting back to what I do best! Yes, singing, but my true job is entertaining you all and helping you at least for a couple hours forget about your problems and recharge your batteries. I take a lot of pride in that!!!! Thank you all again, CARRY ON!!!!"

Platt revealed the cancer battle on February 20th. He shared, February 20th), "I met with my doctor today and found out I have surgery scheduled for March 4. So far, the prognosis has been very good.

"I'm looking forward to getting this behind me and being back in the saddle as soon as possible. I appreciate the outpouring of support I've been receiving. Thank you."

Ronnie, who replaced Steve Walsh in 2014, previously shared the following, "For all of you asking, Tuesday [February 11] I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.

"I sincerely appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!"

