L.A. Guns Steaming 'Lucky Motherf***er' Video

L.A. Guns are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album "Leopard Skin" ahead of the record's release on April 4th by sharing a music video for the new single "Lucky Motherf***er."

Tracii Guns had this to say about the track, "The song title 'Lucky Motherf***er' kinda says it all. Because I don't know how many other bands that have been around almost 40 years are still out there not just touring consistently, but putting out records consistently, and the thing just keeps getting bigger and bigger from year to year.

"So the work ethic is yielding what it's supposed to, you know what I mean? The fans stay excited, we stay excited, and we keep making records. And as long as we have that opportunity and there's a place for this music in the world, there's no reason to ever stop."

