Singled Out: Takes an Army's You and Me

Hamilton-based punk trio Takes an Army recently delivered their new single, "You and Me," and to celebrate we asked Tyler Gelderman to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song was inspired by a miscarriage and how God plans life, how things come and go unexpectedly. ' I originally wrote it as an upbeat song but when you take anything to a band it changes. I didn't really ever want to do the song but my brothers, and the team we were working with insisted it was a good tune.

It's fun to play, but I don't love the history behind it, as do other artists out there. Everyone's going to take their own meaning behind the song and by releasing it to the world it's now your song too.' When going in with a team it felt that way too, it was a collaboration of effort.

It evolved most compared to our other tracks. We really drive the beat on this song from a fast pace walk verse to a make you want to jump and dance chorus. In the studio it felt that way too, especially when hearing back what we just played. It was the first time we had experienced it and it was in a great studio, Revolution Recording.

The writing process was fun, Andre Kaden Black and Tal Vaisman are true masters at their craft. They understood our sound like they were there when we wrote the songs.

This is the 3rd out of 4 tracks we did and it's the only one I sing(Brandon)', so from Takes an Army it's a bit different. We've been writing for years so I'm sure you will hear in our other tracks how our sound is different.

We have another release coming in May so were excited for you to have a mini catalogue of our music.

