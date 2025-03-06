Singled Out: Takes an Army's You and Me

Hamilton-based punk trio Takes an Army recently delivered their new single, "You and Me," and to celebrate we asked Tyler Gelderman to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
The song was inspired by a miscarriage and how God plans life, how things come and go unexpectedly. ' I originally wrote it as an upbeat song but when you take anything to a band it changes. I didn't really ever want to do the song but my brothers, and the team we were working with insisted it was a good tune.
It's fun to play, but I don't love the history behind it, as do other artists out there. Everyone's going to take their own meaning behind the song and by releasing it to the world it's now your song too.' When going in with a team it felt that way too, it was a collaboration of effort.
It evolved most compared to our other tracks. We really drive the beat on this song from a fast pace walk verse to a make you want to jump and dance chorus. In the studio it felt that way too, especially when hearing back what we just played. It was the first time we had experienced it and it was in a great studio, Revolution Recording.
The writing process was fun, Andre Kaden Black and Tal Vaisman are true masters at their craft. They understood our sound like they were there when we wrote the songs.
This is the 3rd out of 4 tracks we did and it's the only one I sing(Brandon)', so from Takes an Army it's a bit different. We've been writing for years so I'm sure you will hear in our other tracks how our sound is different.
We have another release coming in May so were excited for you to have a mini catalogue of our music.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'- more
Ghost Deliver 'Satanized' Video To Herald 'Skeleta' Album- Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery
Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'
Volbeat Share New Video and Announce Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide
Singled Out: Takes an Army's You and Me
Blink-182, Korn, Deftones Lead Aftershock Lineup
ABOVE GROUND 4 2025 Benefit Concert Rescheduled
Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences'
DE'WAYNE Shares 'highway robbery' video