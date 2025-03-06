The Doors Fans Can Visit Historic Locations With New Maps Guide

Fans of rock legends The Doors can now celebrate the 60th anniversary of the band by visiting historic locations from their history via a just launched curated guide on Apple Maps.
The group shared these details: Exploring the historic landmarks that shaped The Doors' music and legacy, this guide highlights 20 iconic locations - from their California roots to their European adventures.
"Featured spots include the legendary Whisky A Go-Go, where the band made history and where Robby Krieger will launch a monthly residency later this month.
"Fans can also discover The Doors' favorite L.A. hangouts, such as Canyon Country Store - Laurel Canyon, CA, Tail O' the Pup, and Barney's Beanery, along with key recording studios, performance venues like the Roundhouse, and more.
To access the guide, simply open the Apple Maps app and search "The Doors" in the search bar, or click here.
