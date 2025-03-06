Thornhill Premiere 'TONGUES' Video

Australian rockers Thornhill have delivered a new single and video called "TONGUES". The track comes from their forthcoming album "BODIES", which will be released on April 4th.

The group had this to say about the new track, "'TONGUES' explores the tension of being pulled between opposing forces-desire and resistance, surrender and defiance. In many ways, it reflects our own relationship with heavy music, the push and pull between being consumed by it or resisting its grip.

"The song's atmosphere feels like an ongoing battle, shifting between aggression and restraint. Lines like 'turning your tongue in two' and 'fingernails down the walls' heighten this conflict, evoking the struggle to commit or break free."

Related Stories

Thornhill Announce 'Live On Tour!' Album

Thornhill Deliver 'Viper Room' Video

News > Thornhill