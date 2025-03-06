Volbeat Share New Video and Announce Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide

Volbeat have revealed a music video for their new track 'By A Monster's Hand", which comes from their forthcoming album "God Of Angeles Trust" that will arrive on June 6th.

Michael Poulsen had this to say, In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them. This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it.

"Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."

The band also shared that they will be hitting the road to support the new album with their Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide that begins in June with a co-headline Canadian run with Three Days Grace and special guests Wage War, which will be followed by headline treks in the U.S. with special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside, and Europe and the UK with special guests Bush and Gel.

2025 CO-HEADLINE WITH THREE DAYS GRACE + WAGE WAR:

June 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

June 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

June 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

June 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

June 17 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

June 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

June 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre



2025 US HEADLINE:

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS HALESTORM + THE GHOST INSIDE:

July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre



2025 EU/UK HEADLINE:

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BUSH + GEL:

September 18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen

September 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

September 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

September 24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

September 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

September 27 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

September 28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

September 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

October 3 - Prague, CZ - O2 universum

October 4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

October 6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

October 8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

October 10 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

October 11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

October 13 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar

October 15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

October 17 - Stockholm, SE - 3Arena

October 18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

October 19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium

October 21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

October 22 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy

October 23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

October 25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

October 28 - Bilbao, ES - CUBEC - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

October 30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club

October 31 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

November 2 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette

November 5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November 6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

November 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

November 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

November 12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

November 13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Related Stories

Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Unleash 'Impii Hora' Video

Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Deliver 'Desert Of Doom'

Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Share 'Island Of Dead Men' Lyric Video

Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Announce Debut Album With 'Fall Of The Loyal Warrior'

News > Volbeat