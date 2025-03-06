Volbeat Share New Video and Announce Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide

Volbeat have revealed a music video for their new track 'By A Monster's Hand", which comes from their forthcoming album "God Of Angeles Trust" that will arrive on June 6th.
Michael Poulsen had this to say, In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them. This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it.
"Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."
The band also shared that they will be hitting the road to support the new album with their Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide that begins in June with a co-headline Canadian run with Three Days Grace and special guests Wage War, which will be followed by headline treks in the U.S. with special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside, and Europe and the UK with special guests Bush and Gel.
2025 CO-HEADLINE WITH THREE DAYS GRACE + WAGE WAR:
June 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
June 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
June 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
June 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
June 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
June 17 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
June 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
June 21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
June 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
2025 US HEADLINE:
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS HALESTORM + THE GHOST INSIDE:
July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
2025 EU/UK HEADLINE:
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BUSH + GEL:
September 18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen
September 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
September 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
September 24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
September 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
September 27 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena
September 28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA
September 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle
October 3 - Prague, CZ - O2 universum
October 4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
October 6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
October 8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
October 10 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
October 11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
October 13 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
October 15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
October 17 - Stockholm, SE - 3Arena
October 18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
October 19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium
October 21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
October 22 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy
October 23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal
October 25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
October 28 - Bilbao, ES - CUBEC - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
October 30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club
October 31 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
November 2 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette
November 5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
November 6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
November 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
November 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
November 12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
November 13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
