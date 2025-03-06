Watch Mike Tramp's 'Lonely Nights' Lyric Video

Mike Tramp has shared a new lyric video for the track "Lonely Nights," which is a song that is featured on his recently released 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' that sees him re-imagining ten tracks from his former band, White Lion.

He had this to say, "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990.

"Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

