Gypsy Pistoleros Take Fans On 'Last Train To Nowhere'

Gypsy Pistoleros have released a crazy Jay Shredder produced Zombie video for their brand new track "Last Train To Nowhere", which comes from forthcoming Dave Draper produced (Ginger, The Wildhearts, Kerbdog ,Mike Monroe, Terrorvision, etc) MONSTER album 'Church of the Pistoleros' that comes out May 2nd.
The band had this to say about the track, "Last Train to Nowhere is an anthem for a generation stuck in limbo, watching the world burn while waiting for some-thing-anything-to change.
"The song paints a cinematic picture of standing on a crumbling platform, surrounded by the walking dead, clutching a one-way ticket to an uncertain fate. The train is coming, the whistle's screaming, and there's no turning back."
Gypsy Pistoleros Premiere ''What Happened To The Old Town' Video
Watch Gypsy Pistoleros' 'Shadow Walker' Video
Gypsy Pistoleros Open The 'Church of the Pistoleros'
Gypsy Pistoleros Announce Revolution U.K Tour 24
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more
Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum- Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70
Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'
Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert
Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music
Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video