Gypsy Pistoleros Take Fans On 'Last Train To Nowhere'

03-07-2025
Gypsy Pistoleros Take Fans On 'Last Train To Nowhere'

Gypsy Pistoleros have released a crazy Jay Shredder produced Zombie video for their brand new track "Last Train To Nowhere", which comes from forthcoming Dave Draper produced (Ginger, The Wildhearts, Kerbdog ,Mike Monroe, Terrorvision, etc) MONSTER album 'Church of the Pistoleros' that comes out May 2nd.

The band had this to say about the track, "Last Train to Nowhere is an anthem for a generation stuck in limbo, watching the world burn while waiting for some-thing-anything-to change.

"The song paints a cinematic picture of standing on a crumbling platform, surrounded by the walking dead, clutching a one-way ticket to an uncertain fate. The train is coming, the whistle's screaming, and there's no turning back."

