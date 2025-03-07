Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds

Mastodon sent shockwaves through their fanbase by revealing that they had parted ways with lead guitarist Brent Hinds after 25 years. The also assured fans that this will not have an impact on their upcoming tour plans.

The group shared the following message about the big change, "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road. - Mastodon"

