Motorhead Share Top Of The Pops Performance Of Motown Classic

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of the classic Motown track, "Leaving Here", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"Here's some more gold from the BBC, Top Of The Pops archive," says the band. "Performed on 1st May 1980." Originally a US Top 30 hit on the R&B charts for Eddie Holland in 1963, Motorhead released its version of "Leaving Here" as its debut single in 1977.

The track is the latest video shared by Motorhead as part of the launch of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations, which include the recent release of special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades."

Get more details and stream video of the 1980 performance here

