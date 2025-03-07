Singled Out: OF LIMBO's Joke's On You

Long Beach rockers OF LIMBO just released a new song and video called "Joke's On You", and to celebrate we asked Jake Davis to tell us about the track and homemade visual. Here is the story:

He said of the single: "Joke's On You" is about recognizing gaslighting techniques in a relationship. You see the person feigning tears and storming off expecting you to chase after them.

"Most of us are all too familiar with these kinds of manipulative tactics by now. But when you first start to really recognize it, it's a relief and kind of empowering. Because you realize it's not you... It's all them"

The band shot the video for "Joke's On You" entirely on an IPhone 14 at a park next to their mom's house in Melbourne, Australia, armed with nothing but a $20 LED from Amazon and a six pack of tall boys. Jake explains "We filmed this in the moment, just going with the flow. The red and blue color overlays are meant to be a representation of being two faced.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

