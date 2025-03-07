Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video

Wolves at the Gate have revealed a music video for their brand new single "Parasite", and have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Wasteland", on May 30 via Solid State Records.
Vocalist/guitarist Steve Cobucci shared, "Throughout the whole album, we are exploring different concepts through the lens of a broader narrative and story. With 'Parasite,' we wanted to write a song that explores the relationship between a parasite and its host. It's such a powerful metaphor for the way that we all relate with our own weaknesses, tendencies, and sin.
"There's a sense in which we hate the way that we continue to go back down the same dark paths, but we only walk those paths because there is something we want and something that we are getting out of it. We can say that we hate it as much as we want, but there is something enticing about it. It is a song essentially about the insanity of sin. The very thing that we crave is the very thing that hates us and wants to kill us. Chasing after sin is a bottomless pit. Always promising but never satisfying.
"The chorus line captures that idea saying, 'And I died a million deaths to live.' That's the picture that I see of my own sinfulness. I chose to dive into things that I knew would result in a million deaths thinking that it would give me life and regardless of how many times I saw how shallow and empty it was, I still chased after it. This song is a lament of a reality that I know all too well. And so I wanted to write a song that would shine a bright light on it for me to remember that sin is an empty promise that leaves you hollow in the end. The same way a parasite feeds on you until you have no life left to give."
Wolves At The Gate Announce Covers Album With Incubus Classic
Wolves At The Gate Cover Twenty One Pilots' 'Heathens'
Wolves At The Gate Share 'Cold Dark Night' From Christmas EP
Wolves At The Gate Premiere 'Peace That Starts the War' Video
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more
Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum- Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70
Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'
Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert
Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music
Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video