Bob Mould Shares 'When Your Heart Is Broken' Lyric Video

Bob Mould has shared a lyric for his new single "When Your Heart Is Broken" to celebrate the arrival of his new stuido album, "Here We Go Crazy," his first new record in over four years.

He had this to say, "'When Your Heart Is Broken' is built from a familiar blueprint for my work: bright melodies, dark words, loud guitars. It's one of the earliest songs written for Here We Go Crazy, and I added it to my Solo Electric set list in Fall 2022.

"Some nights, I would play 'Too Far Down', followed by 'When Your Heart Is Broken', then ask the audience: Which one of the two is heavier? To me, the musical urgency of 'When Your Heart Is Broken' is uplifting, the lyrical reflection offers redemption, and it's most certainly a song I can throw myself into when playing live."

Mould said of the album, "On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar-pop songs. I'm refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity.

"Under the hood, there's a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love."

The music icon will be promoting the album release with new U.S. headline dates that are kicking off in San Diego, Ca on April 1st. See the dates and watch the lyric video below:

Apr 1st | San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Apr 2nd | Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's *

Apr 4th | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

Apr 5th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Apr 7th | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre *

Apr 8th | Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Apr 9th | Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

Apr 11th | Denver, CO - Marquis Theater * [sold out]

Apr 12th | Fort Collins, CO - Washington's *

Apr 14th | Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

Apr 15th | Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn *

Apr 16th | Madison WI - Majestic Theatre *

Apr 18th | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

Apr 19th | St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre +

Apr 25th | Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Apr 26th | Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Apr 27th | Detroit, MI - El Club ^

Apr 29th | Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^

Apr 30th | Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

May 2nd | Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

May 3rd | New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge ^ [sold out]

May 4th | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

May 7th | Washington DC - Black Cat ^

May 9th | Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

May 10th | Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy ^

May 11th | Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden #

* = w/ special guest Craig Finn

+ = w/ special guests Poster Children

^ = w/ special guests J. Robbins (band)

# = w/ special guests Winged Wheel

