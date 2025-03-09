.

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

03-09-2025
Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge will be one of the special guests at Ozzy's Osbourne's Back To The Beginning Concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England this summer and the vocalist revealed what an impact the Sabbath legend had on him as a singer.

The concert will be taking place on July 5th at Villa Park and will not only feature Ozzy Osbourne's final concert performance, it will also include a reunion of the original lineup of his legendary group Black Sabbath.

Forge was asked about his participation in the concert during an appearance on HardDrive XL with Lou Brutus. Tobias shared, "I grew up in the '80s, so Ozzy was more prevalent [than his former band Black Sabbath], I guess, in presence because he was sort of, in media, he was just this over-the-top character whereas a lot of the stuff that that Black Sabbath was doing in the '80s I grew to love a lot later, with the exception of the Dio records, of course.

"But it took me some time to sort of like some of the '80s records with Black Sabbath, whereas now I'm a very, very wholistic in my worship. But Ozzy, obviously, as now obviously a singer, had a phenomenal impact on me.

"And, of course, everything that he was doing that was dark and haunting, and I guess I'm looking specifically at 'Bark At The Moon' and 'Diary Of A Madman', influenced me a lot."

Related Stories
Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Score A Hit With 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy

Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons Added To Ozzy's Final Concert

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more

The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more

Day In Country

11th Annual Country For A Cause Announced- Ian Munsick Brining It Home By Headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days- Tim McGraw- more

Reviews

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

Kill The Lights Stream 'Nothing Left' B-Side

Erja Lyytinen Releases 'The Ring' Video

Traffic Icon Jim Capaldi Celebrated With Dear Mr Fantacy

The Vice Unleash 'From The Barricades' Video

Bob Mould Shares 'When Your Heart Is Broken' Lyric Video

Justin Warfield Delivers 'Deathrock Devotionals Volume I'