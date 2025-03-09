Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation

Rumors of Jon Bon Jovi retiring from music seem to be premature as the Bon Jovi frontman and guitarist Phil X both addressed the rumors in new interviews that revealed that they are hoping to return to the stage soon.

Jon has been recovering from surgery to repair his damaged vocal cord and that injury has led some to believe that would be retiring from music. That doesn't appear to be the case.

Guitarist Phil X, who replaced Richie Sambora in Bon Jovi, was asked about the retirement speculation by Ultimate Guitar and responded, "Nope. The last thing I heard was, retirement isn't in the picture. We're getting ready to do some rehearsals, and it looks like we'll be playing this year, so I'm excited about that."

Jon himself spoke to Sound On Sound and not only revealed his desire to return to the stage, but he also wants to revisit last year's "Forever" but with a big twist.

He told them ( via Classic Rock) "This is an album that we're very proud of, and I think it's the best Bon Jovi record since Lost Highway or at least Have a Nice Day.

"We love every song on it and it was a joy to make this album, but I just wasn't ready to go and book shows post-surgery recovery. So, I reached out to a number of friends and I said, 'If you guys would sing a verse here and there, it'll give this great album another life.'

"My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life."

Related Stories

Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June

Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Roger Daltrey Tribute Soul Man Sam Moore

Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Bon Jovi Offshoot Phil X & The Drills Share 'Don't Wake Up Dead'

News > Bon Jovi