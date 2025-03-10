Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'

Bury Tomorrow have shared a visualizer video for their new single "Waiting". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience", which will arrive on May 16th.
Frontman Dani Winter-Bates had this to say about the new track, "'Waiting' is about rebirth, the sense of going through the fire to emerge from the other side. Lyrically speaking, it delves into the lowest points of our lives where everything feels weirdly centered around yourself and in some way your misery, whether that's loss, self-loathing, or poor experiences.
"Musically, 'Waiting' is an opportunity to speed things up, make them more visceral more violent. Whilst there have been heavy singles released so far like 'Villain Arc,' this one will feel heavier to many. There's something slightly more modern about its sound and it's routed around rhythm and cadence, with a clear aim to hopefully move people as the song progresses."
