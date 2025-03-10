Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds

Mastodon took the stage on Sunday (March 9th) at the Tool Live in The Sand Festival to play their first show since parting ways with founding guitarist Brent Hinds.
Brent was replaced for the performance by Ben Eller, who is best known for his hit YouTube series "This Is Why You Suck At Guitar". If he will continue to play with the band in the future is not yet known.
The group shocked fans late last week by announcing they had parted ways with Hinds after 25 years. They shared, "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.
"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.
"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road. - Mastodon"
