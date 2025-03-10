.

Motorhead Share 1980 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Ace Of Spades'

Bruce Henne | 03-10-2025
Motorhead Share 1980 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Ace Of Spades'

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Ace Of Spades", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"This was a life changing performance for many as Motorhead were beamed into millions of homes in 1980 as they shook the BBC's foundations with Ace Of Spades!," shared the band.

The group's commercial breakthrough and best-selling record reached No. 4 on the UK album charts, while its iconic title track peaked at No. 15 on the UK singles chart following its original release.

"Ace Of Spades" featured the lineup of founder and bassist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

Motorhead recently launched its 50th anniversary celebrations, which include the release of special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades."

Get more details and stream video of the 1980 performance here

Related Stories
Motorhead Share 1980 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Ace Of Spades'

Motorhead Share Top Of The Pops Performance Of Motown Classic

Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of Bomber

Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'

Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations

News > Motorhead

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more

Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more

Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show- Wynonna Judd- more

Reviews

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia

Lamb Of God and Knocked Loose Lead Unhinged Festival Lineup

John Fogerty Reveals Busy 80th Birthday Celebration Plans

Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'

Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History Coming

Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds

Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour