Motorhead Share 1980 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Ace Of Spades'

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Ace Of Spades", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"This was a life changing performance for many as Motorhead were beamed into millions of homes in 1980 as they shook the BBC's foundations with Ace Of Spades!," shared the band.

The group's commercial breakthrough and best-selling record reached No. 4 on the UK album charts, while its iconic title track peaked at No. 15 on the UK singles chart following its original release.

"Ace Of Spades" featured the lineup of founder and bassist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

Motorhead recently launched its 50th anniversary celebrations, which include the release of special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades."

Get more details and stream video of the 1980 performance here

