Motorhead Share 1980 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Ace Of Spades'

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Ace Of Spades", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.
"This was a life changing performance for many as Motorhead were beamed into millions of homes in 1980 as they shook the BBC's foundations with Ace Of Spades!," shared the band.
The group's commercial breakthrough and best-selling record reached No. 4 on the UK album charts, while its iconic title track peaked at No. 15 on the UK singles chart following its original release.
"Ace Of Spades" featured the lineup of founder and bassist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.
Motorhead recently launched its 50th anniversary celebrations, which include the release of special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades."
Get more details and stream video of the 1980 performance here
Motorhead Share Top Of The Pops Performance Of Motown Classic
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of Bomber
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'
Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations
Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more
Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more
Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more
Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show- Wynonna Judd- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia
Lamb Of God and Knocked Loose Lead Unhinged Festival Lineup
John Fogerty Reveals Busy 80th Birthday Celebration Plans
Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'
Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'
Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History Coming
Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds
Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour