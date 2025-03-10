.

Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour

Seether have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their The Surface Seems So Far Tour that will be visiting various markets across the U.S.

The tour will kick off on May 3rd in Phoenix, AZ and will wrap up in Biloxi, MS on May 31st and will also feature an impressive lineup of support acts including Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint.

Nonpoint shared their excitement via social media by proclaiming "We're bringing the pain!!!! We hit the stage this Spring and this time it's with our friends in Seether MammothWVH and P.O.D. this 5/3-5/31 for THE SURFACE SEEMS FO FAR TOUR!"

General on-sale starts Friday at 10 AM local time. See the dates here

