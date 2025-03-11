Billy Joel Recovering From Surgery And Postpones Live Dates

Fans anxious to see Billy Joel live in the coming month will have to wait a little longer as the legendary musician is recovering from surgery and has postponed his upcoming live dates.
The Piano Man broke the news to fans via social media: "Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.
"'While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.' - Billy Joel
"All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows."
November 15, 2025 DETROIT Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Ford Field
March 14, 2026 TORONTO Billy Joel Rogers Centre
April 10, 2026 SYRACUSE Billy Joel & Sting Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome
May 22, 2026 SALT LAKE CITY Billy Joel & Sting Rice Eccles Stadium
June 6, 2026 EDINBURGH Billy Joel Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
June 20 2026 LIVERPOOL Billy Joel Anfield Stadium
July 3, 2026 CHARLOTTE Billy Joel & Sting Charlotte Bank of America Stadium
TBD MILWAUKEE Billy Joel & Sting American Family Field
