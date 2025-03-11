Metallica Giving Away Trip To Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Final Show

Metallica have launched a give to win contest where a lucky winner will receive a trip and side stage experience to the Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, England that will mark Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final performance.
The band shared via social media: Thanks to our friends at Fandiem, one very lucky winner and a guest will travel to Birmingham, England, to take in this once-in-a-lifetime gig from "The Ultimate Side Stage Experience."
"We're part of an incredible lineup of artists performing in honor of the mavens of metal before the mighty Sabbath reunites for the first time in 20 years to close out the event.
And the perks keep on coming: Enjoy the show from your exclusive side-of-stage viewing platform and from the Gold Circle standing area
Round trip travel to London + ground transportation to and from Birmingham
Hotel Accommodations, including two nights in London and two nights in Birmingham
Access to the Pre-Show lounge
Exclusive Black Sabbath Merch
Donate to win fandiem.com/blacksabbath - Sweeps open Worldwide!
Your entry donation will support our All Within My Hands Foundation's efforts to create sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical services.
